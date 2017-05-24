Reliance ADAG stocks drop on debt concerns

Shares of group tanked between 5 and 8 per cent on Wednesday. The sell-off was due to concerns regarding the group's ability to repay the high debt it owes to banks. The fear was triggered after Reliance Communications (RCom)'s overseas bond plunged more than 30 per cent after a cut in credit rating and reports of delay in interest payment.

According to Bloomberg, the company's $300-million 6.5 per cent note, which is due on 2020, plunged 36 cents to a dollar so far this week.

The telecom operators shares fell 7.7 per cent on Wednesday, extending this week's fall to 15 per cent.

Shares of other group also came under selling pressure. Reliance Infrastructure dropped 6.5 per cent; Reliance Defence fell 7.9 per cent; Reliance Power declined 5.4 per cent and Reliance Capital plunged 6.7 per cent. According to data compiled from Capitaline, the total outstanding debt for the five listed of the group stood at Rs 1.25 lakh crore at the end of FY17.

Last week, Care Ratings had cut its rating on RCom's long-term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures, citing increased competition, high debt levels and lower cash accruals. Icra too cut its rating earlier this month, with a negative outlook, citing weakening prospects for revenue generation and profitability.

As per a report, RCom was late in servicing its loans, and had engaged in talks with creditors to explore payment options.

The company in a clarification to stock exchanges said it has made the interest payments on time.

"We wish to inform you that half-yearly interest payment on 6.5 per cent Senior Secured Notes (Bonds) issued by Reliance Communications, was paid on time and on due date on May 8, 2017. There are no outstanding payments due on said at present. The company will continue to pay interest on respective due dates and the will be repaid on their due date on November 6, 2020," it said to BSE.

Market players said investors have turned wary of leveraged