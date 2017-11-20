Reliance, Adani, REC issue $1.7-bn bonds

Reliance Industries, Adani Abbot Point Terminal, and Rural Electrification Corporation on Monday launched bond issues overseas worth $1.7 billion in order to reduce their finance costs. The bond issues follow last week’s upgrade by Moody’s of India’s sovereign rating from the lowest investment grade Baa3 to a notch higher at Baa2. The ratings agency has also upgraded the ratings of several public sector companies such as State Bank of India, Indian Oil Corporation, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, and NTPC as well as those of private sector lender HDFC ...