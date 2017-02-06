Reliance Aerostructure's joint venture with Dassault Aviation gets CCI nod

Infrastructure on Monday said its defence unit Aerostructure Ltd's proposed joint venture with has received clearance from the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

" Infrastructure Ltd-promoted Aerostructure Ltd's proposed JV with has received the clearance," Infrastructure (RInfra) said in a statement.

The JV company is proposed to be named as 'Dassault Aerospace Ltd' (DRAL).

Aerostructure Ltd (RAL) will have 51 per cent shareholding in the JV while (DA) will hold 49 per cent.

In October 2016, Group had entered into a strategic partnership with of France (Rafale) to execute the largest Defence Offset contract worth up to Rs 30,000 crore.

This was subsequent to getting a contract for the supply of 36 Rafale fighter aircrafts from the Government of India for Rs 60,000 crore with 50 per cent offset clause.

The execution of offset clause will bring in the largest FDI in defence sector till date, expected to be more than 10 times the total FDI in entire defence sector in India in last 10 years.