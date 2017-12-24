Reliance aims to become big clean energy provider: Mukesh Ambani

India's Industries Ltd will become a major provider of in the country, said, as the South Asian nation transitions to sources from fossil fuels.

is one of the world's biggest users of coal, and such as solar power is a priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

"Can become a leading provider of to Yes we can and yes we will," billionaire said at a function on Saturday to mark 40 years of the company.

Reliance, owner of the world's biggest refining complex and also a leading petrochemicals player, expanded its tie-up with earlier this year to meet India's rising fuel and demand.

can also be a of innovative materials and among the top 20 in the world, said. He didn't give details.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)