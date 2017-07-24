Reliance Capital gets shareholder nod of approval for demerger scheme

Financial services major Capital on Monday said its shareholders have approved the scheme for Home

According to the company, the scheme -- which will facilitate in the independent listing of Home -- was approved by 99.59 per cent votes in favour of the "Scheme of Arrangement" at the Tribunal-convened General Shareholders Meeting held on Monday.

"The will facilitate the independent listing of Home on the in the next few months," said Anmol Ambani, ED, Capital.

"The proposal will unlock substantial value for our shareholders, who will be allotted one share free of cost in Home for every share held in Capital," he added.

As per the scheme, Capital will hold 51 per cent stake in Home Finance, and will be adequately capitalised to grow the lending book multi-fold in the next 18 months.

Home had assets under management (including securitised portfolio) of Rs 13,022 crore ($2 billion) as of June 30 last.

The company added that the transfer, which has been approved by the shareholders, will be effective from April 1, 2017 and will now be filed for requisite approvals from the National Company Law Tribunal and other regulatory bodies.

Home provides a wide range of solutions like home loans, construction and affordable housing loans.