Reliance Communication gets NCLAT nod to sell tower, fibre assets

In a breather for Reliance Communications (RCom), the Anil Ambani-owned company has got approval from the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to proceed with the sale of its tower and fibre business.

can now execute its full asset monetisation programme of around Rs 250 billion, as the has already allowed the sale of spectrum and other assets, including real estate. The company can sell most of its assets to Reliance Jio to pare its Rs 450-billion debt.

Giving partial relief to on Thursday, the had lifted the stay on sale of spectrum, real estate and media convergence nodes. Regarding tower and fibre assets, which come under Reliance Infratel, the court had asked the firm to move the

“By an interim order passed today, the has vacated the remaining stay, and allowed the execution of sale deeds and deposit of the proceeds with SBI in an escrow account. Based on these orders, can now proceed with the completion of its entire asset monetisation plan, covering spectrum, towers, fibre, MCNs and real estate,” an spokesperson said.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had prevented from selling any asset without its permission as Swedish telecom network maker Ericsson approached the tribunal seeking payment of unpaid dues to the tune of Rs 11.55 billion by

The company said it was very confident of achieving overall debt reduction of about Rs 250 billion within the next few weeks from its asset monetisation programme. The company said the distribution of proceeds from the sale of the tower and fibre business would be subject to the final decision of the on April 18.

“Based on legal advise, believes the claim of the minority investors in the tower and fiber proceeds, which is fully disputed by RCom, can at best be Rs 200-300 crore (Rs 2-3 million),” the spokesperson added.