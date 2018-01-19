Reliance Communications seeks shareholders' nod ahead of asset monetisation

Communications on Friday sought shareholders' approval to sell its assets including spectrum, tower, network and other The approval for sale, disposal of assets or of its subsidiaries has been sought through a postal ballot, and e-voting will take place between January 17 and February 15. "The results of the postal ballot will be announced on or before Saturday, February 17, 2018," the company said in a regulatory filing. The total outstanding loans of RCom Group, as on September 30, 2017 were about Rs 400 52 billion. RCom said that it had initiated a monetisation exercise that entailed wireless spectrum, towers, fibre, media convergence nodes, and including Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City campus, "Based on final recommendation of EC (Bid Evaluation Committee), Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) has been identified as the successful bidder. has entered into binding agreement with RJIL for transfer/sale of wireless spectrum, towers, fibre and MCNs and other related infrastructure assets...," it said. The process of monetisation of other assets is "ongoing" in consultation with the lenders. The assets monetisation includes transfer or sale of of Telecom Limited, a wholly of the company, RCom said. "...the company cannot, except with the consent of the shareholders by way of special resolution, sell, lease or otherwise dispose of the whole or substantially the whole of the undertaking of the company...," RCom said. It may be recalled that on December 28, the company announced that Jio will take over its mobile business assets -- spectrum, tower, network amongst others, and that the proceeds will be used to repay debt. While the two did not disclose the deal size, banking sources had pegged the transaction value at Rs 240- 250 billion. After the asset monetisation is concluded, RCom will focus on enterprise business, including Indian and global enterprise, and the largest in the world.