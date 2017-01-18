Reliance Defence delivers Panamax bulk carrier to global shipping company

At 74,500 DWT, this is one the largest dry bulk carriers of that class to be built in India

Limited (RDEL), a subsidiary of Ltd, said on Wednesday that it has delivered a 74,500 deadweight tonne (DWT) new-built Ice-class to an undisclosed international shipping company.



“The company has delivered a 74,500 DWT new-built Ice-class viz. ‘Sea Amber’ on January 17, 2017,” the company said in a media statement.



The company in its statement added this is one the largest dry bulk carriers of that class to be built in India. With this, Reliance Shipyard so far has delivered till date seven similar size, Ice-class Panamax vessels to its international customers.



“These are the largest dry bulk carriers of their class ever built in India. RDEL is the only Indian Shipyard to achieve this landmark,” the company said in its statement.



acquired the sole management and control of and Engineering Ltd in January 2016 and renamed it Ltd. The Anil Ambani-led group looks to expand and focus on the defence sector through this acquisition.



“Reliance Shipyard with the largest dry-dock of the country has successfully mastered the block-construction technique through unique 'modular construction technology' for building large ships for both commercial usage and Navy. The facility houses the only modular shipbuilding facility with a capacity to build fully fabricated and outfitted blocks,” the company said in its statement.



Amritha Pillay