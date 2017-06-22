Reliance Defence & Engineering delivers newly built Panamax bulk carrier

-
Ship building and repair infrastructure major Reliance Defence and Engineering Limited (RDEL) on Thursday said it has built and delivered an "Ice-class Panamax bulk carrier" — 'Golden Opal — to an international customer.
According to RDEL, it successfully delivered the 73,500 DWT (deadweight tonnage) bulk carrier on June 21, 2017, to one of the largest international shipping companies.
"Reliance Shipyard has delivered till date eight similar size, Ice-class Panamax vessels to its international customers," the company said in a statement.
"The vessel has been built as per one of the best-in-class international standards, meeting the toughest environmental emission norms as well as fuel economy (EEDI) standards."
RDEL said that these are the largest dry bulk carriers of its class ever built in India.
"RDEL is the only Indian Shipyard to achieve this landmark," the statement said.
"Reliance Shipyard with the largest dry-dock of the country has successfully mastered the block-construction technique through unique 'modular construction technology' for building large ships for both commercial usage and Navy."
The company added that its shipyard meets the latest "Performance Standards for Protective Coating (PSPC)" which ensures most advanced painting solution protecting the marine life while increasing the life to the vessel.
