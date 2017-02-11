Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Forget busy London, fly to other cities: UK to Indian airlines
Business Standard

Reliance Defence narrows net loss to Rs 133 cr in Q3

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 293.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Anil Ambani
Anil Ambani, Non-executive Chairman, Reliance Defence and Engineering Ltd

Reliance Defence and Engineering Ltd's net standalone net loss narrowed to Rs 132.7 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2016, on the back higher revenue from operations.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 293.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, Reliance Defence and Engineering said in a filing to BSE.

Total income from operations more than doubled to Rs 122.7 crore from Rs 51.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Reliance Defence and Engineering Ltd has the largest engineering infrastructure in India and is one of the largest in the world.

The company is the first private sector firm in India to obtain a licence and contract to build warships.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Reliance Defence narrows net loss to Rs 133 cr in Q3

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 293.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 293.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year
Reliance Defence and Engineering Ltd's net standalone net loss narrowed to Rs 132.7 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2016, on the back higher revenue from operations.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 293.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, Reliance Defence and Engineering said in a filing to BSE.

Total income from operations more than doubled to Rs 122.7 crore from Rs 51.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Reliance Defence and Engineering Ltd has the largest engineering infrastructure in India and is one of the largest in the world.

The company is the first private sector firm in India to obtain a licence and contract to build warships.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Reliance Defence narrows net loss to Rs 133 cr in Q3

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 293.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year

Reliance Defence and Engineering Ltd's net standalone net loss narrowed to Rs 132.7 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2016, on the back higher revenue from operations.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 293.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, Reliance Defence and Engineering said in a filing to BSE.

Total income from operations more than doubled to Rs 122.7 crore from Rs 51.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Reliance Defence and Engineering Ltd has the largest engineering infrastructure in India and is one of the largest in the world.

The company is the first private sector firm in India to obtain a licence and contract to build warships.

image
Business Standard
177 22