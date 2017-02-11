Reliance Defence narrows net loss to Rs 133 cr in Q3

and Engineering Ltd's net standalone net loss narrowed to Rs 132.7 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2016, on the back higher from operations.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 293.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, and Engineering said in a filing to

Total from operations more than doubled to Rs 122.7 crore from Rs 51.4 crore in the year-ago period.

and Engineering Ltd has the largest engineering infrastructure in and is one of the largest in the world.

The company is the first private sector firm in to obtain a licence and contract to build warships.