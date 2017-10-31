Reliance is not halting JioPhone production, to announce booking date soon

Reliance Jio
on Tuesday reassured users that contrary to rumours, it is not halting production of the Jio
phone and will soon announce the booking date for the next phones. The statement comes a day after media reports quoting company insiders said that Jio
has stopped further production of the JioPhone
and is currently working on an Android model to counter other telecom majors like Bharti Airtel.
Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular have collaborated with home-grown smartphone
makers to roll-out ultra-affordable smartphones bundled with various cashback offers, which brings down the effective cost of smartphones on par with feature phones.
Recently, Airtel
collaborated with Karbonn Mobiles
and Celkon
to roll-out smartphones bundled with calls and data offer, and cashback scheme. The smartphone’s effective cost is less than Rs 1,600 and, therefore, these phones possess greater challenge to feature phones with limited app support.
“Reliance Jio
is committed to fulfilling the country’s digital vision and the company will soon announce the next JioPhone
booking date,” said the company in an official statement to the Economic Times.
JioPhone
went on pre-registrations in August and according to the company almost 6 million people registered for India’s first 4G-feature phone.
The company has started the delivery process of the phone in batches and the first batch has already been deployed to buyers.
Currently, the pre-registration or the registration of the JioPhone
is put on hold until the first batch of the devices are delivered to the customers who pre-registered for it.
