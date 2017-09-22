Reliance Home Finance: Demerger done, now on to execution

In a bearish market when the benchmark indices were down over a per cent, Reliance Home Finance, the demerged subsidiary of Reliance Capital, hit the upper circuit and closed with gains of over five per cent on its debut at Rs 109.2 on the BSE. The demerger and separate listing is expected to bring in better focus and more efficient capital allocation, believe analysts. While valuations are reasonable at current levels and the company has robust growth plans, execution will be crucial. The company has set an ambitious target, which entails growing its book by If it ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?