Reliance Industries jumps 66 places in global m-cap ranking

RIL has seen the third-highest rise in market value after China and US

Samie Modak 

Reliance Industries
RIL is valued at $91 billion (Rs 6 lakh crore)

Reliance Industries (RIL) has had a dream run over the past one year, with its market value almost doubling and the firm leapfrogging 66 places in the league table of the world’s most valuable firms. 

The Mukesh Ambani-led firm ranks 111, against last year’s 177, Bloomberg data show. Some of the global majors Reliance overtook include Nike, Starbucks, Vodafone and Volkswagen. It also surpassed TCS, which ranked 122 last year. 

Among the top 200 firms, Reliance has seen the third-highest rise in market value after China’s Kweichow and the US’s Boeing. RIL is valued at $91 billion (Rs 6 lakh crore). It is likely to be the first Indian firm to break into the $100-billion m-cap club.
First Published: Wed, October 25 2017. 00:50 IST

