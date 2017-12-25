Reliance Industries plans to be among top 20 global firms

Industries (RIL) plans to be among the top 20 in the world, said Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh

Speaking at an event celebrating Reliance’s 40 years, Mukesh appreciated the work done by past leaders to the company. He told the gathering, “from one employee, we have grown to 250,000 now. From an initial investment of Rs 1,000, we have grown to over Rs 6,00,000 crore ($90 billion) now. My father is a timeless legend, an Indian icon, an eternal inspiration for all Indians for all generations.” Founded in 1966, was listed in 1977.

Mukesh set five aims for the company and said he expected the young generation of to make these a reality. Apart from becoming one of the top 20 in the world, he said should become a leading provider of clean and affordable energy to should become a leading global producer of innovative new materials that will revolutionise manufacturing and improve quality of life. provides the opportunity to reinvent almost all sectors of the economy such as entertainment, financial services, commerce, manufacturing, agriculture, education and healthcare. “Can be the first company to transform an entire nation in each one of these sectors? Yes we can. And yes we will,” he said.

His fifth aim was to help become a global superpower. “ has an opportunity to be an even stronger partner to our nation. Can and partner and empower all Indians, our fellow-citizens, small businesses and enterprises so that can become a global super-power? Yes we can. And yes we will,” he said. More than 50,000 people attended the 40th anniversary celebrations of Industries, held at the Corporate Park in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. Another 200,000 employees and their families joined the celebrations live via video conferencing at more than 1,000 locations across the country, including manufacturing sites, and points, according to company officials. The event hosted by the twins — Isha and Aakash — was based on the theme Kal, Aaj aur Kal (Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow).

