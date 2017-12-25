JUST IN
Reliance Industries plans to be among top 20 global firms

Mukesh Ambani set five aims for the company and said he expected the young generation of RIL to make these a reality

Shine Jacob & PTI  |  Mumbai 

Mukesh Ambani
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani at the HT Leadership Summit in New Delhi

Reliance Industries (RIL) plans to be among the top 20 companies in the world, said Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani.

Speaking at an event celebrating Reliance’s 40 years, Mukesh Ambani appreciated the work done by past leaders to the company. He told the gathering, “from one employee, we have grown to 250,000 now. From an initial investment of Rs 1,000, we have grown to over Rs 6,00,000 crore ($90 billion) now. My father is a timeless legend, an Indian icon, an eternal inspiration for all Indians for all generations.” Founded in 1966, RIL was listed in 1977.

Mukesh Ambani set five aims for the company and said he expected the young generation of RIL to make these a reality. Apart from becoming one of the top 20 companies in the world, he said Reliance should become a leading provider of clean and affordable energy to India. RIL should become a leading global producer of innovative new materials that will revolutionise manufacturing and improve quality of life. Jio provides the opportunity to reinvent almost all sectors of the economy such as entertainment, financial services, commerce, manufacturing, agriculture, education and healthcare. “Can Jio be the first company to transform an entire nation in each one of these sectors? Yes we can. And yes we will,” he said.

His fifth aim was to help India become a global superpower. “Reliance has an opportunity to be an even stronger partner to our nation. Can Reliance and Jio partner and empower all Indians, our fellow-citizens, small businesses and enterprises so that India can become a global super-power? Yes we can. And yes we will,” he said. More than 50,000 people attended the 40th anniversary celebrations of Reliance Industries, held at the Reliance Corporate Park in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. Another 200,000 employees and their families joined the celebrations live via video conferencing at more than 1,000 locations across the country, including manufacturing sites, retail stores and Jio points, according to company officials. The event hosted by the twins — Isha and Aakash Ambani — was based on the theme Kal, Aaj aur Kal (Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow).

The Reliance scions were joined by celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.
Mukesh Ambani’s Five-Point Agenda
  • Reliance to be among the top 20 companies in the world
  • Provider of clean and affordable energy
  • Be the leading global producer of innovative materials
  • Jio to digitally reinvent with artificial intelligence and block chain
  • Work with small businesses and merchants and enterprises
Mon, December 25 2017. 00:50 IST

