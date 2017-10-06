Reliance Industries sells US shale block for $126 million

The Mukesh Ambani-led Ltd (RIL) on Friday announced the sale of its stake in Marcellus- one of its three shale gas blocks in the United States- for which it had entered into a joint venture agreement with The sale was finalised for a sum of $126 million.

"The assets, which are currently operated by Carrizo Oil and Gas Inc, were sold to BKV Chelsea, LLC- an affiliate of Kalnin Ventures LLC- for a consideration of $126 million, subject to customary closing terms and conditions," the company said in a statement on Friday.

has so far invested $9 billion in three shale assets. However, the company was getting negative returns from its assets owing to lower crude oil prices, which made shale production unviable.

holds 60 per cent in shale.

According to the company, Reliance could receive payments of up to $11.25 million based on natural gas prices exceeding certain thresholds over the next three years. The block was held by Reliance II, a subsidiary of

The transaction is expected to be closed by the end of the third quarter of FY18, with April 1, 2017 acting as the effective date, the statement added. A purchase and sale agreement was signed on Thursday between Reliance and

Walter Van de Vijver, president and chief executive of Reliance Holding USA Inc, said: "This transaction represents an opportunistic sale of developed upstream assets and ends a successful partnership of seven years with Carrizo in a joint sale. We will continue to actively manage the remainder of our shale resources."

During 2015-16, took Rs 3,261-crore impairment charge related to the shale assets. It had three production ventures with Chevron Corp, Pioneer Natural Resources, and In June 2015, it sold its EFS Midstream LLC joint venture with Pioneer Natural Resource, thereby, realising an amount of Rs 3,684 crore.

had acquired the shale assets in 2010 for $392 million. It included full stake of Avista and 20 per cent of Carrizo joint venture. The assets produce mainly gas and are located in Susquehanna, Wyoming and Clearfield counties of

"Reliance remains invested in the shale play via its non-operated position with Chevron in southwestern and in the play via its non-operated position with Pioneer in Texas," the statement said.