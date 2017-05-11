Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Honor 8 Lite launched for Rs 17,999 ; here's why it is worth a try
Business Standard

Reliance Infra wins arbitration award against DMRC amounting to Rs 2,950 cr

Compensation covers damage as a result of breach of obligations under concession agreement

Megha Manchanda  |  New Delhi 

Delhi metro
(Photo: PTI)

Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL), a subsidiary of Reliance Infrastructure Limited, said on Thursday that it has been awarded compensation of Rs 2950 crore by a three-member Arbitral Tribunal nominated by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Reliance Infrastructure participated in the PPP (public, private partnership) model in the metro sector but unfortunately, it had to terminate the agreement. We welcome the award and hope it will encourage the private sector to participate in the nation-building process,” Reliance Infrastructure said in a statement.

The award to Reliance Infrastructure has been granted on the basis of provisions of the concession agreement, according to which termination by DAMEPL was deemed valid by the arbitration tribunal, added the statement.

Compensation covers damage as a result of breach of obligations under the concession agreement and material adverse effect on the ability of DAMEPL to perform its obligations under the agreement.

The Arbitral Tribunal gave its award in May after hearing the case for about three-and-a-half years. The Tribunal heard the submission made by both the parties and issued its final order awarding compensation to the DAMEPL after hearing it in detail in 68 proceedings.

Under the CCEA-approved guidelines issued by the Niti Ayog, PSU’s are expected to pay 75 per cent of the award amount against bank guarantee, even if they propose to challenge the arbitral award. Therefore, Reliance Infrastructure is expected to get Rs 2210 crore as per above guidelines against bank guarantee, in case DMRC proposes to challenge the award, the statement added.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Reliance Infra wins arbitration award against DMRC amounting to Rs 2,950 cr

Compensation covers damage as a result of breach of obligations under concession agreement

Compensation covers damage as a result of breach of obligations under concession agreement
Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL), a subsidiary of Reliance Infrastructure Limited, said on Thursday that it has been awarded compensation of Rs 2950 crore by a three-member Arbitral Tribunal nominated by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Reliance Infrastructure participated in the PPP (public, private partnership) model in the metro sector but unfortunately, it had to terminate the agreement. We welcome the award and hope it will encourage the private sector to participate in the nation-building process,” Reliance Infrastructure said in a statement.

The award to Reliance Infrastructure has been granted on the basis of provisions of the concession agreement, according to which termination by DAMEPL was deemed valid by the arbitration tribunal, added the statement.

Compensation covers damage as a result of breach of obligations under the concession agreement and material adverse effect on the ability of DAMEPL to perform its obligations under the agreement.

The Arbitral Tribunal gave its award in May after hearing the case for about three-and-a-half years. The Tribunal heard the submission made by both the parties and issued its final order awarding compensation to the DAMEPL after hearing it in detail in 68 proceedings.

Under the CCEA-approved guidelines issued by the Niti Ayog, PSU’s are expected to pay 75 per cent of the award amount against bank guarantee, even if they propose to challenge the arbitral award. Therefore, Reliance Infrastructure is expected to get Rs 2210 crore as per above guidelines against bank guarantee, in case DMRC proposes to challenge the award, the statement added.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Reliance Infra wins arbitration award against DMRC amounting to Rs 2,950 cr

Compensation covers damage as a result of breach of obligations under concession agreement

Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL), a subsidiary of Reliance Infrastructure Limited, said on Thursday that it has been awarded compensation of Rs 2950 crore by a three-member Arbitral Tribunal nominated by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Reliance Infrastructure participated in the PPP (public, private partnership) model in the metro sector but unfortunately, it had to terminate the agreement. We welcome the award and hope it will encourage the private sector to participate in the nation-building process,” Reliance Infrastructure said in a statement.

The award to Reliance Infrastructure has been granted on the basis of provisions of the concession agreement, according to which termination by DAMEPL was deemed valid by the arbitration tribunal, added the statement.

Compensation covers damage as a result of breach of obligations under the concession agreement and material adverse effect on the ability of DAMEPL to perform its obligations under the agreement.

The Arbitral Tribunal gave its award in May after hearing the case for about three-and-a-half years. The Tribunal heard the submission made by both the parties and issued its final order awarding compensation to the DAMEPL after hearing it in detail in 68 proceedings.

Under the CCEA-approved guidelines issued by the Niti Ayog, PSU’s are expected to pay 75 per cent of the award amount against bank guarantee, even if they propose to challenge the arbitral award. Therefore, Reliance Infrastructure is expected to get Rs 2210 crore as per above guidelines against bank guarantee, in case DMRC proposes to challenge the award, the statement added.

image
Business Standard
177 22