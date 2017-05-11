Reliance Infra wins arbitration award against DMRC amounting to Rs 2,950 cr

Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL), a subsidiary of Limited, said on Thursday that it has been awarded compensation of Rs 2950 crore by a three-member nominated by the Rail Corporation (DMRC).

“ participated in the PPP (public, private partnership) model in the metro sector but unfortunately, it had to terminate the agreement. We welcome the award and hope it will encourage the private sector to participate in the nation-building process,” said in a statement.

The award to has been granted on the basis of provisions of the concession agreement, according to which termination by DAMEPL was deemed valid by the arbitration tribunal, added the statement.

Compensation covers damage as a result of breach of obligations under the concession agreement and material adverse effect on the ability of DAMEPL to perform its obligations under the agreement.

The gave its award in May after hearing the case for about three-and-a-half years. The Tribunal heard the submission made by both the parties and issued its final order awarding compensation to the DAMEPL after hearing it in detail in 68 proceedings.

Under the CCEA-approved guidelines issued by the Niti Ayog, PSU’s are expected to pay 75 per cent of the award amount against bank guarantee, even if they propose to challenge the arbitral award. Therefore, is expected to get Rs 2210 crore as per above guidelines against bank guarantee, in case proposes to challenge the award, the statement added.