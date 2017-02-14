Reliance Infrastructure gets repair contract from US Navy

(RInfra)-controlled Reliance Defence and Engineering Limited (RDEL) has signed the master ship repair agreement (MSRA) with the

In January, the Reliance Shipyard was qualified by the as an approved contractor to perform complex repair and alternation services for the navy’s Seventh Fleet vessels operating in the region.

Reliance Shipyard at Pipavav, Gujarat, is the first shipyard in India to have received MSRA certification to undertake servicing and repairing works for the vessels of Seventh Fleet, RInfra said.

The fleet has about 100 vessels of different types including auxiliaries. Currently, the vessels of US Navy's Seventh Fleet visit Singapore or Japan for such works.

Reliance Shipyard has been selected after a detailed site survey by US government representatives in the of end October 2016, the company said.