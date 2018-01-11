Reliance Infrastructure likely to win NTPC's EPC project worth Rs 5.67 bn

Anil Ambani-led (RInfra) is likely to win an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project worth Rs 5.67 billion, according to people to with direct knowledge of the development.

"The company has emerged as L1 bidder in a tender floated by for (FGD) works of its 3 x 500 MW power plant in Jhajjar, Haryana," according to company sources, who did not wish to be identified.

The project involves design, engineering supply, transportation to site, erection and civil work, testing and commissioning of complete FGD system. The project is likely to be completed over a period of 20 months from the date of letter of award for the first unit.

Comprehensive retrofits with (FGD) system help power plants to meet the revised standards for emissions notified by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).

The company earlier said it looks to focus on defence and the for future growth opportunities. "At this stage, we will focus on two businesses — the construction business, the size of this business including the ones where we have been declared L1, is in excess of Rs 100 billion and we have given guidance, in the next two years this will be almost Rs 500 billion," Lalit Jalan, Chief Executive Officer for RInfra told Business Standard last month.