(R-In-fra) on Saturday reported a 4.6 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 543.81 crore for the quarter ended September 30. It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 570.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, said in a filing. However, total income from operations of the Anil Ambani-led infrastructure major rose to Rs 7,734.91 crore in the quarter.