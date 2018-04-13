Reliance Infrastructure, Tata Projects win bids for Mumbai Metro project

(RInfra) and have won packages for the line-4 project worth Rs 26.32 billion in two separate bids.

Of the five packages put up for auction, will develop three for Rs 15.84 billion and will work on the remaining two for Rs 10.48 billion. The other that participated in the auction include Larsen & Toubro, J. Kumar Infraprojects, HCC-Sadbhav joint venture, IL&FS Transportation Networks, NCC, and Gammon India.

“ engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) has received the Letter of Award from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority for three packages worth Rs 15.84 billion to design and construct elevated viaduct and stations for the North-South Metro-4 corridor that will connect Kasarwadavali in Thane and Wadala,” statement said.

had participated in the auction through a joint venture with ASTALDI S.p.A, Italy. The project is slated to be completed in 30 months.

Tata Projects, in its statement, said, “This strengthens Tata Projects' metro portfolio in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, along with the on-going underground metro works in South Mumbai. The company is now handling six metro packages across the country.” will execute these packages in a joint venture with China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC).

is eyeing projects worth about Rs 2 trillion to increase its order book to Rs 500 billion in the current financial year. Earlier this week, the company announced it had received a purchase order of Rs. 10.81 billion from Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCI) for the contract for some packages of the Kudankulam project.