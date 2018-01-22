Reliance Insurance partners Bank of Maharashtra to further customer base

Nippon Life Co Ltd on Monday said it has signed a comprehensive agreement with rhw public sector of Maharashtra.

In a statement here, Nippon Life said: "This partnership is aimed at enhancing the bank's customer proposition and positioning the as the most This partnership further aims to maximise the distribution fee potential for the "

Under the deal, a is appointed as a corporate agent to sell policies.

The tie-up will enable Nippon Life to further customer outreach.

"We are delighted to partner with Nippon Life as this partnership will further complement the bouquet of viz protection, savings and that we offer to our customers," Ravindra Marathe, Managing Director, of Maharashtra, was quoted as saying in the statement.

According to him, Nippon Life Insurance, with a vast distribution coverage of over 700 branches, is uniquely positioned to service the bank's customers and distribution operations across urban and rural markets.

" of Maharashtra presents a very large opportunity and we look forward to deploying technology enabled processes to harness this alliance. Our long-term protection and assured return product suite complements the offering from the Bank," Ashish Vohra, Executive Director & CEO, Nippon Life Insurance, was quoted as saying in the statement.

"This, together with the Bank's brand salience in its core markets, allows us to leverage our capabilities for maximizing value to our customers," Vohra added.