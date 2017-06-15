Reliance Jio active subscriber additions slowing down? Airtel wins in April

has begun to witness a slowdown in active subscriber additions. For the first time since September, when Jio stormed into the market, Bharti has added more active than Jio.

As per reports by Goldman Sachs and ICICI Securities, Jio added 0.4 million active in April as compared to 2.6 million by During the September-October period of last year Jio was adding around 16 million a month.

However, in terms of net additions, Jio continues to add maximum It added 3.87 million in April followed by 2.85 million by Airtel, 0.81 million by BSNL, 0.75 million by Vodafone and 0.68 million by Idea. All other operators lost on net basis in April.

Jio has witnessed a deceleration in its active in fourth straight month and since the company has started to charge its users from April, the deceleration is likely to continue.

However, given the scale of Jio’s launch and subsequent additions, the Mukesh Ambani-owned company continues to have the largest share of 34 per cent in the wireless broadband market in April, significantly ahead of the Airtel’s 22 per cent.

Goldman Sachs and ICICI Securities have analysed Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s April data. Goldman Sachs said 71.2 per cent of Jio were active, which is in sharp contrast to Airtel's 97.1 per cent during the month. Although Jio has a subscriber base of 112 million, its active stood at 80 million. “We believe Jio is likely to make its next big push on subscriber additions when it launches a feature phone to target mid-to-low end of the subscriber base, but until then subscriber additions are likely to remain subdued,” Goldman Sachs said.