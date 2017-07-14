Reliance Jio adds 5 mn users in May, Airtel still emerges mkt leader

added nearly 5 million users ( 4,786,324 ) and controlled 9.94 per cent of the telecom market in May, shows the latest report by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

In May, led in terms of overall telecom market share, with 23.59 per cent It was followed by with a 17.86 per cent share, and with 16.62. was a distant fourth with 9.94 per cent

According to the report, the telecom industry saw a net addition of 6,228,813 customers in May. While Airtel, Vodafone, BSNL, and Cellular continue to add to their base, telecom operators such as and Tata lose most of their

Last year, had entered the highly competitive telecom space with a free preview plan that offered unlimited free high-speed data, calls, SMS and app services for a period of six months.

After offering free services under its network-testing phase, offered Prime membership under which the subscriber get high-speed at an ultra-affordable price. Also, the calls, SMS, and app remains free and the customers are asked to pay only for the services.

According to the announcement made in March, the company achieved the milestone of converting 72 million to Prime membership.