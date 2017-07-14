Reliance Jio adds 5 mn users in May, Airtel still emerges mkt leader

Reliance Jio
added nearly 5 million users ( 4,786,324 subscribers
) and controlled 9.94 per cent of the telecom market in May, shows the latest report by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).
According to the report, the telecom industry saw a net addition of 6,228,813 customers in May. While Airtel, Vodafone, BSNL, Reliance Jio
and Idea
Cellular continue to add subscribers
to their base, telecom operators such as Telenor
and Tata lose most of their subscribers.
Last year, Reliance Jio
had entered the highly competitive telecom space with a free preview plan that offered unlimited free 4G
high-speed data, VoLTE
calls, SMS and app services for a period of six months.
After offering free services under its network-testing phase, Reliance Jio
offered Prime membership under which the subscriber get 4G
high-speed data
at an ultra-affordable price. Also, the VoLTE
calls, SMS, and app remains free and the customers are asked to pay only for the data
services.
According to the Reliance Jio
announcement made in March, the company achieved the milestone of converting 72 million subscribers
to Prime membership.