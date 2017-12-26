Reliance Jio announces new year surprise offer with benefits worth Rs 3,300

Reliance Jio
has announced a New Year Surprise
offer for Jio
Prime customer in which the telecommunication operator is offering benefits worth Rs 3,300. The offer is valid for new and existing prime customers, and can be availed on recharges of Rs 399 and above.
Under the New Year Surprise
offer, Jio
is offering a 100 per cent cashback
worth Rs 400, shopping coupon worth up to Rs 2,600 and cashback
of Rs 300 on selected wallets. The combined benefits worth Rs 3,300 can be availed on a recharge worth Rs 399 and above.
How to avail 100 per cent cashback
In the New Year Surprise
offer, the Reliance Jio
is offering 100 per cent cashback
worth Rs 400 on recharge value of Rs 399 and above. The cashback
can be availed in eight tranches of Rs 50 each (Rs 50 x 8 = Rs 400) on every recharge of Rs 399 and above.
How to get online shopping coupon worth up to Rs 2,600
Reliance Jio
has partnered with Zoomcar, OYO, PayTM
mall, Big Basket, Grofers and Yatra to offer discounts of up to Rs 2,600 on availing their services. The list of benefits are as follows:
Jio
is offering instant cashback
of up to Rs 300, along with the cashback
of Rs 400, in partnership with other wallet providers. Here is a list of supported wallet service providers and the maximum amount of cashback
that can be availed by new and existing users:
