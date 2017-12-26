JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Alibaba's biggest investments in 2017
Business Standard

Reliance Jio announces new year surprise offer with benefits worth Rs 3,300

Under the New Year Surprise offer, Jio is offering a 100 per cent cashback worth Rs 400, shopping coupon worth up to Rs 2,600 and cashback of Rs 300 on selected wallets

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Jio

Reliance Jio has announced a New Year Surprise offer for Jio Prime customer in which the telecommunication operator is offering benefits worth Rs 3,300. The offer is valid for new and existing prime customers, and can be availed on recharges of Rs 399 and above.

Under the New Year Surprise offer, Jio is offering a 100 per cent cashback worth Rs 400, shopping coupon worth up to Rs 2,600 and cashback of Rs 300 on selected wallets. The combined benefits worth Rs 3,300 can be availed on a recharge worth Rs 399 and above.

How to avail 100 per cent cashback

In the New Year Surprise offer, the Reliance Jio is offering 100 per cent cashback worth Rs 400 on recharge value of Rs 399 and above. The cashback can be availed in eight tranches of Rs 50 each (Rs 50 x 8 = Rs 400) on every recharge of Rs 399 and above. 

How to get online shopping coupon worth up to Rs 2,600

Reliance Jio has partnered with Zoomcar, OYO, PayTM mall, Big Basket, Grofers and Yatra to offer discounts of up to Rs 2,600 on availing their services. The list of benefits are as follows:

Chart
Cashback offer on Paytm, Amazon Pay and other wallets

Jio is offering instant cashback of up to Rs 300, along with the cashback of Rs 400, in partnership with other wallet providers. Here is a list of supported wallet service providers and the maximum amount of cashback that can be availed by new and existing users:

Chart
Jio’s new year surprise offer is valid until 15 January, 2018. 
First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 13:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements