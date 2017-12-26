Reliance Jio announces new year surprise offer with benefits worth Rs 3,300

Reliance has announced a offer for Prime customer in which the telecommunication operator is offering benefits worth Rs 3,300. The offer is valid for new and existing prime customers, and can be availed on recharges of Rs 399 and above.

Under the offer, is offering a 100 per cent worth Rs 400, shopping coupon worth up to Rs 2,600 and of Rs 300 on selected wallets. The combined benefits worth Rs 3,300 can be availed on a recharge worth Rs 399 and above.

How to avail 100 per cent cashback

In the offer, the Reliance is offering 100 per cent worth Rs 400 on recharge value of Rs 399 and above. The can be availed in eight tranches of Rs 50 each (Rs 50 x 8 = Rs 400) on every recharge of Rs 399 and above.

How to get online shopping coupon worth up to Rs 2,600





Reliance has partnered with Zoomcar, OYO, mall, Big Basket, Grofers and Yatra to offer discounts of up to Rs 2,600 on availing their services. The list of benefits are as follows:

offer on Paytm, Pay and other wallets

is offering instant of up to Rs 300, along with the of Rs 400, in partnership with other wallet providers. Here is a list of supported wallet service providers and the maximum amount of that can be availed by new and existing users: