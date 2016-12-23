Respond on Vodafone's challenge to Trai penalty: HC to Centre

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a notice of impleadment to the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, on a petition moved earlier by Mobile Services Ltd. challenging a Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recommendation to impose a Rs 1,050 crore on the telecom major for failures to provide points of inter-connection with other mobile service providers.

The October 21 recommendation to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for levy of the Rs 50 crore in each of the 21 circles, comes on the backdrop of a complaint made by Ltd. alleging Vodafone's refusal to comply with license conditions as prescribed. Following the complaint, the telecom company had been issued a show cause notice for non-compliance on September 27 and asked to respond to it within 10 days.

Vodafone, however, has alleged that held a meeting before the expiry of the 10-day time period and without allowing the telecom provider to defend itself in person, as required by law. The petition has also mentioned that the proposed is not in accordance with the Quality of Service regulations, according to which a service provider can be fined a maximum of Rs 50,000 for failures to meet the service requirements and seeks the quashing of the recommendation on these grounds.

Opposing these contentions, the counsel for highlighted before court that had been provided ample opportunities to reply to the show cause notice and provide the data as requested. The regulator also mentioned that there was no necessity to provide the telecom company with the opportunity of personal representation, as is not a quasi-judicial body and has merely made a recommendation to the government, which is the final adjudicatory body to impose any such penalty.

also questioned the maintainability of the present petition, calling it an attempt by to bypass the due course of law, under which they would have the opportunity to make all necessary representations before the as per the license agreement, before any fine could be imposed.

At the end of the day's proceedings, still sought a stay to the operation of the October 21 recommendation on the ground that the should not come to a decision based on the communication, while the matter was still pending before the court. In support of their apprehensions, the telecom provider mentioned that anti-competitive proceedings had already been initiated against the company, as a result of the action taken by regulator.

Though the bench refused to provide with the relief as requested, through the notice of impleadment it has now brought the Centre officially on record in order to seek information on the ministry's position before taking a final call on the matter. The case has been listed for further hearing on January 3, 2017.