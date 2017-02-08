Reliance Jio denies claims by Airtel

It blamed Airtel for the delay in provisioning of PoIs

on Tuesday rubbished Bharti Airtel’s statement on providing 35,000 points of interconnect to the company as “malicious” and “misleading”.



This latest statement is a continuation of Airtel’s ongoing mischievous and motivated campaign to divert attention from its anti-competitive and anti-consumer actions and violations of licence conditions being investigated by the Authorities, said in a counter statement.



RJio claimed that over 2.6 crore NLD (national long distance) calls are still failing daily amounting to 53.4 per cent call failure (as on January 31, 2017) as against Trai norm of 0.5 per cent. It blamed for the delay in provisioning of PoIs.



“There has always been a lag in PoIs required and PoIs provided by resulting in severe service issues for Indian customers,” RJio said.



The Reliance group company defended its own case by saying that there were no technical issues in the RJio network as call failures on access network have reduced from 59.1 per cent to 0.6 per cent (as on January 31, 2017). This was after was compelled to provide PoIs after intervention by the authorities. The company added there were no call failures in Jio-to- calls.

Megha Manchanda