Reliance Jio Diwali plans: Double data for Rs 149, and other scheme details

The users of will have to pay 15 per cent more for its popular84-day Rs 459 plan, under which subscribers get 1 GB of high-speed 4G data per day, news agency Press Trust of India reported quoting information published on the company's website.



However, subscribers of Rs 149 plan will get 4GB of data for each billing cycle of 28 days under the new scheme "Diwali Dhamaka" compared to 2GB being offered at present.



It has also reduced recharge tariff for lower denomination and short-term plans besides offering data benefits under the schemes.



has introduced plan for Rs 52 with one-week validity and Rs 98 with 2 weeks that will offer its customers free voice, SMS, unlimited data (0.15 GB daily), as per its website.



All plans of will continue to offer unlimited voice calls even during roaming.



The Rs 459 plan will offer customers unlimited services at 1GB high speed data per day for 84 days for prepaid users followed by data at curtailed speed, along with unlimited voice calling and access to apps.



The company has also reduced benefit under Rs 509 scheme, which offers 2GB of data per day, by reducing its validity or billing cycle from 56 days to 49. According, data at high speed gets reduced to 98 GB from 112 GB under previous scheme.



Under this plan, data cost will be Rs 5.2 per GB.



The Rs 999 plan which offered 90 GB of 4G data without cut in download speed will now offer 60 GB at high speed data for 3 months.



has introduced Rs 1,999 plan which will have six months validity and offer 125 GB data at unrestricted high speed.



Under the new scheme, the validity of plan priced at Rs 4,999 will be for a year instead of 210 days under the previous scheme. However, customers opting for it will get unrestricted access to 350 GB high speed data for the plan period compared to 380 GB offered earlier for same price.