Reliance Jio launches AI-based video call bot for customers' queries

launched JioInteract, a brand engagement platform, on Thursday. The platform will use artificial intelligence to listen to customers’ queries and respond appropriately.

The platform will start doing live video calls from Friday. It has a unique auto-learning feature that will help improve answering accuracy.

Termed as (Video Call Bot as a Service), JioInteract, with its multimedia capabilities, attempts to democratise artificial intelligence and video call technologies in a simplified way for effective brand engagement.





ALSO READ: Reliance Jio factor in telecom: Challenging incumbents, changing goalposts

A bot, disguised as film star or celebrity, can interact with customers via video call for queries. “This technology has wide scale applications across business to customer space. Using it, Jio is also tapping developer ecosystem to create innovative applications like virtual showrooms, product demonstrations, ordering cart for e-commerce, etc,” the company said.

Over the next few weeks, Jio said it would introduce services such as video call centres, video catalogue, and virtual showrooms to the forefront redefining customer experience.