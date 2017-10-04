JUST IN
Reliance Jio offers royalty programme for LYF C Series budget smartphones

Offer to remain valid until Oct 22

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Telecom operator Jio has announced an offer on its brand of entry-level smartphones.

The limited period LYF mega offer this festive season makes the LYF C series VoLTE smartphones attractive to consumers, a company statement said in Kolkata on Wednesday.

LYF is Reliance Retail's brand of smartphones.

The company said the offer is available until October 22, 2017.

The company claimed to have earned savings to the tune of Rs 2,307 through complimentary Jio benefits, which include Jio Prime membership worth Rs 99; Rs 399 data plan that gives data and free voice for 84 days; and 5GB data vouchers worth Rs 201 each for nine subsequent recharges of Rs 149 and above.

The 4G telecom player is tapping all segments of the customer base.

In order to tap the feature phone user base, accounting for at least half the total mobile user base, the new VoLTE feature phone is also a runaway success with some six million bookings.

Jio launched a buyback scheme for iPhone, offering a 70 per cent discount for customers to upgrade handsets after a year.

First Published: Wed, October 04 2017. 23:24 IST

