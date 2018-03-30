Reliance Jio offers Rs 2200 cashback on Nokia 1: The deal and how to get it

HMD Global, the Finnish company behind Nokia-branded phones, on March 26 launched the in India at Rs 5,499, along with an introductory offer from The telecommunication provider, in partnership with Nokia, is offering a cashback of up to Rs 2,200 bundled with the Android Oreo (Go edition)-based smartphone.

According to the terms and conditions of the offer, the cashback is valid only for Jio users and would be credited in the form of vouchers that can be redeemed only on recharges. To avail of the offer, Jio subscribers need to purchase the and use a Jio SIM in it. The customer then needs to recharge the account on or before June 30 to avail of 44 vouchers of Rs 50 each, adding up to Rs 2,200.

These vouchers can then be redeemed for future recharges using MyJio App only. For every successive recharge, however, subscriber can redeem only one voucher. The vouchers are valid until May 31, 2022. users are also entitled to get 60GB of 4G data, over and above the nominal data under the tariff plan concerned. Besdies, if a user makes a recharge before June 30, 2018, he or she will be entitled to an additional 10GB worth of 4G data voucher.

As for the details of the Nokia 1, it runs Android Oreo (Go edition), which is a light-weight version of Android Oreo and compatible with devices that carry limited hardware prowess, such as 1GB RAM or less, etc. The Android Oreo (Go edition) also comes with a dedicated package of Google apps which take less space and are optimised to use less hardware resources.

In terms of specifications, the has a 4.5-inch display with 480 x 854 pixel resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor clocked at 1.1Ghz, coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. The smartphone features a 5MP primary camera and a 2MP selfie camera. The 4G phone supports dual SIM and a microSD slot for storage expansion. Powering the device is a 2150 mAh removable battery.