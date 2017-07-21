Reliance Jio opens new battle front, offers 'free' 4G phone

After rattling the telecom market last year with its fourth generation services, on Friday shook up the sector again with a 4G feature phone, to make inroads in the country’s 500-million feature phone customer base.

The Mukesh Ambani-owned firm, which of late has been witnessing slowing customer addition, will give the phone effectively for free to customers, with a three-year contract. The phone will be sold for a security deposit of Rs 1,500, returnable at the end of three years for a full refund. It is not clear what consumers may do if they want to continue using the phone. The bundled connection will come with three different usage plans — Rs 24 for two days, Rs 54 for a week and Rs 153 for a month.

The phone should allow to speed up customer addition, as it will now cater to the mass market. And, add pressure on other telecom operators, now forced to match the rates, which come bundled with the device.

Telecom stocks fell up to 3 per cent on concerns over increased competition in the sector. Shares of went down by 3.1 per cent to end at Rs 91.90, while fell 2 per cent to Rs 411.15 on the

The RIL stock ended almost four per cent higher and closed at Rs 1,586.20 on the BSE, taking the calendar year-to-date gain to 47 per cent.

“Going forward, we expect the incumbents to remain under pressure as realisations for data, pressure to increase the pace of network rollout and highly leveraged balance sheets would continue to hurt profitability,” said Nitasha Shankar, head of research, YES Securities.

At the company’s 40th annual general meeting in Mumbai, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Ambani, said: “We simply cannot idly stand by when such a large proportion of our fellow citizens are unable to participate in the digital revolution sweeping the nation. I am delighted to announce that JioPhone will be available to all Indians at an effective price of Rs 0.”

A significant portion of Ambani’s address was on and its latest offerings. However, a clear timeline on significant revenue and profit generation from it did not come. A forecast on the profitability timeline for was an important Street expectation. Jio, he promised, would become this country's largest provider of data service, products and application platforms.

According to a report by UBS, the phone would support mass market adoption of “We expect to thus continue to gain market share from smaller operators as the sector consolidates,” UBS said.

Voice calls will continue to be free on the phone, while data usage will be limited to 0.5 GB per day, as compared to 1 GB usage on Jio’s current plans.

Further, the company announced the Phone TV-cable, a device for users to connect these feature phones to TV screens (even CRT ones) for viewing mobile content.

“The new offerings will help significantly in overcoming the existing challenges of driving data usage beyond urban, high usage customers. We believe the feature phone will be a compelling attraction to those for whom device prices were a hurdle for shifting from a 2G to a 4G service. At Rs 153 with unlimited data, the offer is attractive and will surely put pressure on the existing operators,” said Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) Director General Rajan S Mathews.

He added the impact on each operator will depend on how quickly they respond to the offer and the believed when competition was free and fair, the markets determine what was best for each.

Pre-bookings for the phone will start from August 24, with the first phones expected by September. These will be made in India.

“Once users get used to downloading and viewing content on feature phones, they will eventually migrate to smart phones. This segment is still dominated by incumbent operators and now is staking a big share of the pie,” said Anshul Gupta, Gartner Research Analyst.

On fixed-line broadband services, said, “ remains well on track to bring world-class optic-fibre connectivity to enterprises, small businesses, homes and public spaces. Most of Jio’s infrastructure for providing these services is already in place. This is the next big monetisation opportunity for ” There was no official announcement on the much-awaited Fibre services.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, though, said it did not see being able to penetrate the mass market with the announced offer, as “we see the monthly price of Rs 153 and Rs 1,500 initial deposit as still being steep for low income consumers”. It will however, fasten the consolidation, as smaller telcos will lose their “value proposition” of lower priced voice offerings.