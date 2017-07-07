Reliance Jio's high capital expenditure boosts Bharti Infratel scrip

The stock of Bharti Infratel, which manages telecom towers and communication structures for various mobile telephony operators, gained seven per cent over the past week. That was after brokerages upgraded it on expectation of higher orders from the Reliance Jio rollout, besides investor preference for companies with a stable revenue model. Nomura, which has increased its target price by 20 per cent to Rs 396 for the scrip, said in a report earlier this month that it expected the company to garner a sizeable share of the rapid tenancy roll-out by Jio over the next few quarters. ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?