Jio revises plans, Rs 149 recharge will now offer 1GB per day

Jio updated its price chart for the third time in two weeks by slashing recharge rates by Rs 50 across the board and increasing the data limit available to users. Jio updated its price chart for the third time in two weeks by slashing recharge rates by Rs 50 across the board and increasing the data limit available to users.

Jio has been consistently changing its price-points with a view to gain market share while slowly inching towards higher (ARPU). The new offer brings down the price of the cheapest data recharge to Rs 149 again.

A new category of data packs have been introduced to give users 1.5 GB data per day, effectively increasing data limits by 50 per cent, thus increasing the data limit of the Rs 198 starter pack up from 28 GB to 42 GB.

"The flagship Rs 399 plan will now provide 20 per cent additional data with enhanced validity of two additional weeks, increasing the current validity from 70 to 84 days," said the company in a statement.

The company is expected to announce more plans in the coming months.