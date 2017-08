Pain in the is not over yet. The current year will see up to 10 per cent fall in revenue and eventually, the top three telcos will control up to 85 per cent of revenue market share after the ongoing consolidation, says a report.

“We expect a consolidation in the telecom sector, with the top three telcos (Vodafone-Idea, Airtel and Jio) eventually controlling 75-85 per cent of revenue,” ratings agency Standard & Poor’s said on Tuesday.

Stating that the aggressive market play is “costly” for competitors, it said telcos are burning cash amid a “brutal competition for market share”.