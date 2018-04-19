Reliance Power posts 16% rise in Q4 profit on higher electricity generation

on Thursday reported a 16 per cent rise in its January-March quarter net profit on higher Net profit in the fourth quarter of 2017-18 at Rs2.5 billion was 16 per cent higher than Rs 2.15 billion net profit in the same period of the previous fiscal year.



Revenue from operations or turnover was however lower at Rs 24 billion when compared with Rs 25.9 billion in the year-ago period. The company did not give reason for the decline in the revenue.

The company said its 3,960 Mw ultra-mega power plant in Madhya Pradesh generated 31,793 million units operating at plant load factor (PLF) of 91.6 per cent, the highest among all 1000+ Mw thermal plants in the country.



Captive coal mines of UMPP produced 18 million tonnes of coal, the highest among the private sector players in the country.

Its 1,200 Mw in Uttar Pradesh generated 7,719 million units operating at PLF of 73 per cent while the 600 Mw generated 3,307 million units operating at PLF of 63 per cent. The Asian Development Bank, it said, has approved $583 million loan for the proposed 750 Mw gas-based power plant and LNG project in Bangladesh.