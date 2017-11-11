Reliance Power Q2 net flat at Rs 273 cr

-
-
Reliance Power's consolidated net profit remained flat at Rs 273.13 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal.
The company had earned a profit of Rs 272.07 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year, it said in a statement.
Total income decreased to Rs 2,379.68 crore in the September quarter, from Rs 2,562.25 crore a year ago.
The group is engaged in only one segment -- the generation of power -- and as such, there is no separate reportable segment, it added.
The generation of electricity remains on the lower side in July-September because of monsoon and maintenance.
The hydropower generation goes up in the second quarter, due to which demand for thermal or other segments goes down. Similarly, there is a lot of maintenance work at power plants as well as coal mines during the monsoon, it added.
