Reliance Power Q2 net flat at Rs 273 cr

Reliance Power had earned a profit of Rs 272.07 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Reliance Power's consolidated net profit remained flat at Rs 273.13 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal.

The company had earned a profit of Rs 272.07 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year, it said in a statement.


Total income decreased to Rs 2,379.68 crore in the September quarter, from Rs 2,562.25 crore a year ago.

The group is engaged in only one segment -- the generation of power -- and as such, there is no separate reportable segment, it added.

The generation of electricity remains on the lower side in July-September because of monsoon and maintenance.

The hydropower generation goes up in the second quarter, due to which demand for thermal or other segments goes down. Similarly, there is a lot of maintenance work at power plants as well as coal mines during the monsoon, it added.

First Published: Sat, November 11 2017. 14:08 IST

