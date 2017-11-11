Reliance Power Q2 net flat at Rs 273 cr

Reliance Power's consolidated net profit remained flat at Rs 273.13 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal.



The company had earned a profit of Rs 272.07 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year, it said in a statement.



Total income decreased to Rs 2,379.68 crore in the September quarter, from Rs 2,562.25 crore a year ago.The group is engaged in only one segment -- the generation of power -- and as such, there is no separate reportable segment, it added.The generation of electricity remains on the lower side in July-September because of monsoon and maintenance.The hydropower generation goes up in the second quarter, due to which demand for thermal or other segments goes down. Similarly, there is a lot of maintenance work at power plants as well as coal mines during the monsoon, it added.