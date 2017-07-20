Reliance Retail's pre-tax profit jumps 65.8% in June quarter to Rs 398 cr

-
Reliance Retail, the retail arm of Reliance Industries, today reported 65.8 per cent rise in pre-tax profit at Rs 398 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30 2017.
The company had reported a PBDIT (profit before depreciation and income tax) of Rs 240 crore in the same period last fiscal.
The turnover in the quarter under review jumped by 73.6 per cent to Rs 11,571 crore compared to Rs 6,666 crore in the year-ago period, Reliance Industries said in a regulatory filing.
"The increase in revenue was led by growth across all consumption baskets," the company said.
Reliance Retail added 18 stores across various store concepts during the first quarter.
The company operates 3,634 stores in 703 cities across the country.
