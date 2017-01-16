Reliance Retail's Q3 pre-tax profit rises 40% to Rs 333 crore

Its turnover jumped by 47.22% to Rs 8,688 cr as against Rs 5,901 cr in the year-ago period

Retail, part of Industries Ltd, Monday reported a 40.50 per cent jump in its pre- profit at Rs 333 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2016.



Retail had reported a (profit before depreciation, interest, tax) of Rs 237 crore in the same period last fiscal.



Retail's turnover jumped by 47.22 per cent to Rs 8,688 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 5,901 crore in the year-ago period, Industries said in a regulatory filing.



"The increase in turnover was led by growth across all consumption baskets," the company said.



During the quarter, Retail added 111 stores across various formats.



The firm runs formats like Fresh, Super and Hyper and operates 3,553 stores across 686 cities in India.

Press Trust of India