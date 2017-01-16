Company
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Reliance Retail's Q3 pre-tax profit rises 40% to Rs 333 crore

Its turnover jumped by 47.22% to Rs 8,688 cr as against Rs 5,901 cr in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Reliance Retail, part of Reliance Industries Ltd, Monday reported a 40.50 per cent jump in its pre-tax profit at Rs 333 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2016.

Reliance Retail had reported a PBDIT (profit before depreciation, interest, tax) of Rs 237 crore in the same period last fiscal.



Reliance Retail's turnover jumped by 47.22 per cent to Rs 8,688 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 5,901 crore in the year-ago period, Reliance Industries said in a regulatory filing.

"The increase in turnover was led by growth across all consumption baskets," the company said.

During the quarter, Reliance Retail added 111 stores across various formats.

The firm runs formats like Reliance Fresh, Reliance Super and Reliance Hyper and operates 3,553 stores across 686 cities in India.

