Reliance, Wipro buoy markets

Shares of Wipro went up 6.4% after the company announced a Rs 11,000-crore buyback

Pavan Burugula  |  Mumbai 

The Indian markets rose 0.4 per cent on Friday on the back of sharp gains in Reliance Industries (RIL) and Wipro. The Sensex closed at 32,028, up 124 points or 0.4 per cent, while the Nifty gained 41 points or 0.4 per cent to close at 9,915. Both the indices ended the week with marginal gains.

Shares of index heavyweight RIL gained by 3.76 per cent after it announced a 1:1 bonus issue and also launched a new entry-level phone. Shares of Wipro went up 6.4 per cent to hit a new 52-week high after the company announced a Rs 11,000-crore buyback.

"Sentiment is now turning positive towards large-cap companies, with corporate results being fairly decent so far, and that is one of the key drivers for the market," said Siddharth Purohit, senior research analyst, Angel Broking. Both domestic and foreign investors were marginal net buyers on Friday.

