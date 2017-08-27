JUST IN
Business Standard

Religare Enterprises seeks shareholders' approval to raise Rs 500 cr

The company has proposed special resolution at its annual general meeting on September 21, 2017

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Religare Enterprises has sought shareholders approval to raise Rs 500 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures.

The company has proposed special resolution at its annual general meeting on September 21, 2017 for raising Rs 500 crore through issue of secured/unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures, in one or more series/tranches, Religare Enterprises said in a BSE filing.


The other proposal is to appoint a director in place of Harpal Singh who retires from office by rotation. Singh being eligible for post has offered himself for re-appointment.

Another proposal is to approve change of terms of appointment of Shivinder Mohan Singh, Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the company from "Director not liable to retire by rotation " to "Director liable to retire by rotation" is also listed on the agenda of the AGM.

