Renault Captur to be launched by 2017-end

on Monday informed that it will launch a new brand of standard utility vehicle (SUV), Captur, in India by the 2017-end.

has termed the as their premium SUV, confirming that it will be positioned above the current flagship model, Duster, in the country. Captur, underpinned by the same MO platform as the Duster, is likely to have the same powertrain — a component of a vehicle — as the latter. The petrol as well as diesel variants to have 1.5 litre engine. Full LED headlamps, LED daytime running lamps and 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto and Apple Car Play are among other features.

It will compete with likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and Jeep Compass.