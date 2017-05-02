Renault drives in Duster petrol with CVT at Rs 10.32 lakh

The automatic variant of the model comes equipped with the six-speed X-Tronic CVT gearbox

Automaker India on Tuesday launched a petrol powered automatic version of its SUV Duster, priced at Rs 10.32 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).



The company also introduced an updated version of the petrol powered six-speed manual transmission of the SUV priced at Rs 8.49 lakh and Rs 9.3 lakh respectively for and RXL trims (ex-showroom Delhi).



"Duster plays a pivotal role in our product portfolio and with introduction of the new petrol range with CVT, has the widest offering in the segment, enabling us to best cater to evolving customer needs," India Operations Country CEO and MD said in a statement.



The company has a clear goal of growing the brand in India and towards this, the auto maker is strategically strengthening its product range, he added.



"We are confident that the new Duster petrol range with the CVT will resonate well with discerning Indian customers in the fastest growing vehicle segment in India," Sawhney said.



The model featuring 1.5 litre powertrain comes with various features including steering mounted audio and phone controls, rear reading lamps and gear shift indicator among others.



also sells Duster with diesel powertrains. Since launch, the company has sold over 1.6 lakh units of the vehicle in India.



Duster is also one of the best-selling SUVs world-wide. It is being marketed in over 100 countries and manufactured in five countries.

