Renault India to hike prices of Kwid, Duster, Lodgy by up to 3% in January

The company has however kept its recently launched premium SUV Captur out of the price revision

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Renault
Logo of Renault (Photo: Reuters)

French car major Renault on Friday said it will increase prices of Kwid, Duster and Lodgy by up to 3 per cent from January to partially offset the impact of rising input costs.

The company has however kept its recently launched premium SUV Captur out of the price revision.

"The price hike will be applicable on Kwid, Duster and Lodgy...Reasons of the price hike are to partially offset the impact of rising input and freight costs," the company said in a statement.

Yesterday, Mahindra & Mahindra and Volkswagen announced to increase prices of their respective vehicles in the country.

While Mahindra announced to increase prices of passenger and commercial vehicles by up to 3 per cent from January, Volkswagen said it will hike prices by up to Rs 20,000.

Already, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Ford, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Honda Cars India, Skoda and Isuzu have announced price hike from early next year.

First Published: Fri, December 15 2017. 21:32 IST

