Renault Kwid AMT gets more affordable; priced at Rs 3.54 Lakh

Automaker Renault India on Thursday launched a new variant of hatchback Kwid, with prices starting at Rs 3.54 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The new variant — Kwid RXL 1.0L SCe (Smart Control efficiency) — comes with both manual and automated manual transmission (AMT).
The manual version is priced at Rs 3.54 lakh, while the AMT edition is tagged at Rs 3.84 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
"Kwid has proved to be one of the most successful vehicle launches in the Indian automotive industry and it continues to set new benchmarks in the compact hatchback segment," Renault India Operations Country CEO and Managing Director Sumit Sawhney said in a statement.
Having seen a highly favourable response to the powerful - Kwid RXT and RXT (O) 1.0L SCe and convenient - Kwid RXT (O) AMT, the company believes there is a lot of potential in the market for derivatives of these versions, he added.
"With the introduction of Renault Kwid RXL 1.0 SCe, we aim to make our 1.0L offering more accessible to customers, especially across tier II-IV markets, as we focus on consolidating our presence in India," Sawhney said.
The Kwid RXL 1.0L SCe variant in manual transmission is priced Rs 22,000 more than the 0.8 litre version of the car while the AMT variant is Rs 30,000 costlier than 1.0 litre manual transmission version.
