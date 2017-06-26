Renault Kwid plays the reinvention game to suit changing customer behaviour

With a steady stream of changes and personalisation options, Renault hopes to keep customers loyal

In November last year, French car maker Renault announced that Kwid, its entry-level hatchback would now be available in an AMT (automatic transmission) version for just Rs 30,000 more. Three months later, in February 2017, Renault came up with another variant with an additional set of features (for Rs 22,000 more) and then within a month, announced an all new Kwid Climber with a whole new set of features and accessories and personalisation options. What is driving the rapid and incessant product upheavals in Kwid? Kwid is Renault’s best-selling model on Indian roads ...

Shubham Parashar