Renault sales up 9.2% at 11,244 units in December

Renault had sold 53,847 units in the same period of 2015

Automaker today reported sales of 11,244 units in December, up 9.2 per cent from 10,292 units sold in the same month last year.



The company's sales in January-December period stood at 1,32,235 units, registering a growth of 146 per cent, it said in a statement.



"India is a priority market for Groupe Renault and plays an important role in Renault's international growth," Operations Country CEO & Managing Director Sumit Sawhney said in a statement.



The company is on track with a 4.5 per cent market share at the end of 2016 achieving a robust three-digit growth over 2015, he added.



"Our focus for 2017 will be to continue and build on our growth journey, reflecting our long-term commitment to the Indian market. We plan to launch at least one new product every year, over the next 5 years, beginning with some exciting product innovations starting this year," Sawhney said.



The company would continue to build its network this year as well, with strategic measures to make cars more accessible to customers across the country, he added.

Press Trust of India