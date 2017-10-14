Renault working with govt on electric car rule

French automobile manufacturer has said that it is working with the government of India to come out with policy on electric vehicle, to bring clarity on various aspects of establishing a market in this segment in the country.

The company said as one of the major players in the electric vehicle segment, along with its global partner Nissan, it had the capability to introduce electric vehicles in India, but the infrastructure was not ready.

India MD Sumit Sawhney said, “It depends on the government policies and how they want to take it forward.” While the government has set a target to convert 100 per cent sales into electric vehicles in 2030, it is looking at various aspects of this goal.

It would require the right and proper infrastructure including charging technology, battery technology and others. The government is working on this and the company is also working with the government for clarity. Sawhney said the government was expected to come out with some results soon.

The company, which has three brands — Kwid, and Lodgy — will be launching its fourth model, Captur, in India by the end of this month. It is the seventh largest player in the passenger car segment, with the three brands, Sawhney claimed.

He said the company was aiming to expand its network from over 300 dealerships to 320 by the year-end. It would also look at expanding its mobile workshops to 75 by March 2018.