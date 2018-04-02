ReNew Power acquires Ostro Energy to become country's largest RE company

backed with leading global PE investors has become the largest renewable energy company with a cumulative asset size of 5,600 MW by acquiring Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) has invested $247 million to assist the company in finalising the deal, said in a public statement.

Actis backed has a total capacity of more than 1100 MW, out of which 850 MW is commissioned. The solar and wind projects are spread across various states including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

“Our additional investment aligns well with CPPIB’s overall power and renewables strategy, providing greater diversification for the CPP Fund,” said Scott Lawrence, Managing Director, Head of Fundamental Equities, in a public statement. At December 31, 2017, CPPIB’s investments in India totalled Canadian$6.4 billion.

ReNew which has lately kept out of competitive bidding for solar and wind project, has been looking to expand the portfolio through inorganic route. ReNew has been planning an IPO as well for past two fiscal years but it is on hold for now, as per market sources.

The company, that has a total equity base of $900 million, has Goldman Sachs and US-based Global Environment Fund, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Asian Development Bank and JERA as investors. With the latest round of investment, CPPIB’s total investment has increased to $391 million in

ReNew had raised around $475 million from international and Rs 3,175 crore in masala bond issues in 2017. It entered the Indian bond market in 2015 with three issuances of Rs 400 crore, Rs 280 crore and Rs 451 crore. The following year it raised another Rs 1,000 crore through three issuances.