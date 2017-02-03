Renewable energy firm Gamesa invests Rs 300 crore in Andhra Pradesh

India, a company, has inaugurated its greenfield integrated manufacturing facility at Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. The company invested around Rs 300 crore in the facility.

The plant was inaugurated by Chief Minister of N Chandrababu Naidu. This is Gamesa's largest facility in India and forms part of Gamesa's 100 million euro investment plan for India as announced in 2014.

The plant's phase-1 work, which included setting up of the integrated blade manufacturing facility for the G114-2.0 Mw wind turbine, was completed in a record time of six months.

Phase 2, which is stipulated to conclude in mid-2017 is underway, will see the manufacturing of turbine blades, generator and other component assemblies for wind turbines and solar inverters.

An integrated plant, the new manufacturing facility will spawn the growth of several ancillary industries in the state. Currently, the plant employs close to 500 personnel and will employ about 1,000 people in the next three years, said the company.

Ramesh Kymal, chairman and managing director, India said that India accounts for close to 30% of sales for global, which makes India a very promising market.

"With the inauguration of the Nellore facility, one of the largest for the company in the world, India will be integrated even more strongly to cater to the growing energy demands of the country. Achieving this milestone will ensure further expansion of clean energy footprint in India," said Jose Antonio Cortajarena, chief corporate - general secretary, Gamesa.

is currently India's leading manufacturer with a market share of 34%. It has commissioned wind power projects close to 3,500 Mw.