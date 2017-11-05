RenewBuy delivers insurance policies with a human touch

During his past seven years of owning a two-wheeler Nirmal Kaur could not find an agent in Delhi willing to renew his insurance policy. He feels the commission for renewing a lapsed policy is too low for anyone to be interested. And so he appreciates the services of RenewBuy in renewing his policy with just a click. “My friend told me about RenewBuy, where I could not only revive the lapsed policy but also review multiple quotes. I had my policy on my phone in a few minutes,” says Kaur. Founded in 2015 by two insurance industry veterans, Balachander Sekhar and ...